Meredith revamps video responsibilities

In its next move after wrapping its acquisition of Time, Meredith (MDP -0.3% ) has boosted its video team and put Andrew Snyder in charge.

As VP, Head of Video, Snyder will have responsibility for digital programming and production, business affairs and studio operations, and video revenue strategy (but with the exception of the Entertainment and Television groups).

Current video chief Ian Orefice is leaving the company to focus on TV/film development full time.

Meanwhile, Lauren Mikler -- executive producer, video, Entertainment Group -- is adding responsibilities to oversee the group's digital video programming.