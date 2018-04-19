Buy the dip in some semis - Mizuho

The selloff in chipmakers over concern about iPhone weakness is overdone, says analyst Vijay Rakesh, noting even those names with little exposure to Apple are being punished.

He suggests buying ON Semiconductor (ON -6.9% ), Cypress Semi (CY -4.5% ), and Autoliv (ALV -1.3% ) - each of which have less than 5% revenue exposure to the iPhone.

He's also still bullish on Intel (INTC -3.2% ) and Micron (MU -5.2% ) - each of which have less than 10% exposure.

Broadcom (AVGO -3.3% ) could be far more affected than those others, but Rakesh is even bullish on that name. "One of he best-run companies we cover," he says, and notes July quarter guidance could see a positive impact from iPhone 9/iPhone XX builds.

Source: Bloomberg

