UBS full of caution on Tesla

UBS keeps a bearish view on Tesla (TSLA +1.8% ) into the company's Q1 earnings report. The investment firm sees EPS of -$4.56 and a cash flow loss of $900M, both marks worse than consensus estimates.

Looking further down the road, the UBS team led by analyst Colin Langan also sees more automated production line hiccups and warns of reputational risk if more quality issues crop up. UBS isn't assuming the Model 3 production rate at the end of Q1 of 2K/week will be the low point for Q2.

UBS on the presumed capital raise: "The key question regarding a capital raise is whether TSLA approaches the market with good news or bad news. If TSLA can average an over 3k/week rate in Q3, EPS could temporally be positive due to higher priced (and margin) initial deliveries and would set up a better environment to raise capital, likely for the Model Y. If TSLA falls short, it could be forced to raise capital in a challenged position."

UBS has a price target of $195 on Tesla.