ConocoPhillips downgraded at both Edward Jones, Jefferies

ConocoPhillips (COP -0.2% ) suffers two analyst downgrades, as Edward Jones and Jefferies both cut the stock to Hold from Buy on valuation.

COP now trades at a premium valuation, which Jones' Youngberg says is appropriate given its strong execution and positioning across "a smaller and more focused portfolio of assets" after divestitures, but he thinks all the good news is priced into the stock.

Jefferies analyst Jason Gammel likes the outlook for oil stocks in general, but COP's recent rally has priced in much of the good news, even while his earnings estimates for the company are ahead of consensus.