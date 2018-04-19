Nike expected to see more management turnover

Susquehanna says Nike (NKE -1.2% ) investors should expect to hear about more departures at the company over the next several months as the spotlight burns bright on the behavior of management.

Analyst Sam Poser says nine director-level or higher execs have already left Nike in just the last 35 days.

Poser says the management turnover poses some downside risk to EPS as the C-suite adjusts to the disruption.

Sources: Portland Business Journal, Bloomberg

Shares of Nike are up 4.6% YTD even with the recent media attention on it.