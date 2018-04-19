Golar LNG reaches deal to provide FLNG vessel for BP's Tortue project

Golar LNG (GLNG +5.6% ) shoots higher after announcing a preliminary agreement and Heads of Terms with BP to provide a floating LNG vessel to support the development of Phase 1A of the Greater Tortue/Ahmeyin project offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

GLNG will proceed with front end engineering design work and be ready for a vessel conversion beginning July 1, contingent on a final investment decision for the project, expected end 2018.

Earlier, GLNG said it secured financing to proceed with the $1.74B 1.5 GW Porto de Sergipe I gas-to-power project offshore Brazil.