Amazon carves out more apparel market share

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) keeps steadily taking apparel sales away from department and clothing stores, according to UBS analyst Brian Nowak.

Nowak estimates that Amazon's market share in apparel rose to 1.5% last year from 1.4% in 2016 to place it second behind only Walmart. Some industry insiders think that Amazon will leverage its Prime membership base into even an higher market share grab this year.

Not everybody in apparel retail is an Amazon victim. While Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD), Macy's (NYSE:M) and J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) lost market share in 2017, Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST), Gap (NYSE:GPS) and Nordstromg (NYSE:JWN) joined Amazon in carving out a bigger piece of the apparel pie.