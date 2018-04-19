Transocean wins work for four semi-submersibles

Transocean (RIG +0.9% ) is higher after securing new contracts for its drilling rigs for work offshore Norway, Australia and Canada, according to its latest fleet status report.

RIG says its semi-submersible rig GSF Development Driller I was awarded a one-well contract offshore Australia with PTTEP at an undisclosed dayrate, Statoil exercised two one-well options for semi-submersible rig Transocean Spitsbergen in the North Sea, and the semi-sub Transocean Arctic won a one-well contract plus a one-well option in the North Sea with Faroe Petroleum.

Also, Husky Energy exercised a six-month option for the Henry Goodrich semi-submersible for work off eastern Canada.