Crude oil eases off highs ahead of OPEC meeting

Crude oil futures finished mixed, with U.S. WTI -0.2% to $68.29/bbl, pulling back from early gains to as high as $69.56, and Brent +0.4% to $73.78/bbl, extending multi-year gains.

The late-session turn lower for WTI likely is profit-taking following yesterday's big gains after the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported reduced crude and product stocks, indicating healthy demand that is helping a global glut continue to recede.

“It’s a decent time to start repositioning and for some to take some money off the table” ahead of this weekend's OPEC meeting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, says Ric Navy, senior VP for energy futures at R.J. O’Brien & Associates.

OPEC’s Joint Technical Committee, meeting in Jeddah, found that inventories in developed nations in March have been nearly eliminated, even as production in the U.S. increases, Reuters reports.

