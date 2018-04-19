E*Trade -2.6% after big quarter

Q1 net income of $235M or $0.88 per share vs. $132M and $0.48 a year ago. Adjusted operating margin of 44% vs. 38%.

DARTs hit a record 309K, up 49% Y/Y.

Buybacks of 2.7M shares at average price of $52.12 each.

Higher interest rates helped, with net interest income rising to $445M from $319M a year ago. NIM of 297 basis points vs. 263.

Commissions of $137M vs. $127M; fees and other service charges of $105M vs. $86M.

Conference call at 5 ET

