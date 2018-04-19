Atlassian -7.1% following Q3 earnings beat

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) has slipped 7.1% postmarket after Q3 earnings topped expectations and profit guidance for the current quarter was a bit short.

IFRS operating loss was $10.9M, narrowing from a prior-year loss of $23.1M. Non-IFRS, operating income was $38.4M, up from $24.5M.

IFRS net loss was $14.3M, slightly narrower than a prior-year loss of $17.5M. On a non-IFRS basis, net income was up to $24.6M from $18.9M.

The company added 6,587 net new customers to arrive at a total of 119,158.

Revenue breakout: Subscription, $105.6M (up 66.6%); Maintenance, $81.95M (up 22.2%); Perpetual license, $21.3M (up 9.1%); Other, $14.9M (up 49.3%).

Free cash flow was $86.4M (up 26%) after capex of $5.3M. Cash, equivalents and short-term investments came to $763.9M at quarter's end.

It's guiding to Q4 total revenue of $232M-$234M (vs. consensus for $232.4M); gross margin of about 85% and operating margin (non-IFRS) of 19%; and EPS of $0.12 (light of expectations for $0.14).

For the full year, it's guiding to revenue of $862M-$864M (vs. consensus for $857.4M); gross margin of 84% and operating margin of 19%; and EPS of $0.47-$0.48 (vs. consensus for $0.48). Free cash flow is seen at $265M-$272M, including capex of about $30M.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

Press release