Freeport LNG pushes back start of export terminal to September 2019

Freeport LNG says it is delaying the projected start date for a $13B export terminal under construction in Texas by about nine months to around Sept. 1, 2019.

Privately-held Freeport LNG now sees the commercial state date for the first liquefaction train to enter service near Sept. 1, 2019, with the second and third trains expected to start around Jan. 1 and May 1, 2020.

Platts reports the schedule change was caused by flooding of some yards where equipment was stored during Hurricane Harvey and contractor execution delays; Chicago Bridge & Iron (NYSE:CBI) leads the consortium building the Freeport facility.

Nameplate capacity of each train at Freeport LNG is 5M metric tons/year (equivalent to 670M cf/day), putting the full three-train facility at 15M metric tons/year, or ~2B cf/day.