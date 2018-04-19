Limelight Networks +8.5% after beat and raise in Q1

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) is up 8.5% after hours following a beat on top and bottom lines and some raised full-year guidance in its Q1 earnings.

Revenues grew 16.5% Y/Y and were up 8% sequentially.

Gross margin on a GAAP basis rose 390 basis points to 51.2%.

In company developments, CEO Bob Lento pointed to Goldman Sachs removing a decade-long stock overhang by existing its large equity position in the company, and the resolution of litigation with Akamai Networks.

For 2018, it's raising revenue estimates to $198M-$202M (vs. consensus for $199.1M) and raising non-GAAP EPS estimates to $0.13-$0.17, above consensus for $0.12. In February it expected a GAAP loss for 2018 of $0.07 to $0.13; it now expects a GAAP gain of $0.07-$0.11.

EBITDA is forecast at $33M-$37M, up from a previous range of $32M-$36M and vs. consensus for $33.9M.

