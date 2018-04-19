Stocks pull back as iconic consumer staples names crushed

|By:, SA News Editor

Stocks fell for the first time this week, as investors were stunned by the weak earnings performance of some of the world's biggest consumer product companies.

Nine of the 11 S&P sectors finished lower but consumer staples (-3.1%) was by far the worst performer, as shares of Philip Morris (-15.6%) suffered its worst-ever one-day decline after reporting a decline in cigarette shipment volume and slower than expected growth for its IQOS product.

Procter & Gamble (-3.3%) also weighed on the group, as better than expected Q1 earnings were overshadowed by disappointing sales and signs the broader industry is struggling to raise prices

Tech stocks (-1.1%), particularly chipmakers, also were weak following a weak forecast on smartphone demand from Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor (-5.7%).

The financial sector (+1.5%) enjoyed a strong outing, helped by a steepening of the yield curve and upbeat Q1 results from American Express (+7.6%).

As for the yield curve, the 2s10s spread, which hit a 10-year low earlier this week, added 4 bps to 49 bps, as the benchmark 10-year yield accounted for all of the gain, climbing to 2.91% for its highest level in eight weeks.

U.S. WTI crude futures slipped 0.2% to $68.26/bbl, giving back a sizable intraday advance, but the benchmark is still hovering near its highest level in more than three years.