WSJ: Wells Fargo may face $1B fine in risk management settlement

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) is close to settling claims by federal regulators related to its risk management, involving a fine of as much as $1B, WSJ reports.

The settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, expected to be announced as soon tomorrow, reportedly will detail WFC's failures to catch and prevent problems such as improper charges to consumers in its mortgage and auto lending businesses.

The settlement also could include increased regulatory scrutiny of the bank’s compensation to employees responsible for its sales practices, according to the report.