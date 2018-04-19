Rogers +4.7% on Q1 beat paced by broad revenue growth

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) is up 4.7% in after-hours trading after Q1 earnings that beat easily on top and bottom lines and reflected the highest Q1 postpaid net additions in nine years.

The company added net 95,000 postpaid customers, up 35,000, and postpaid churn improved 2 basis points to 1.08%, the best Q1 rate in 15 years.

That strength in the company's biggest segment paced earnings though it also marked cable revenue gains, along with double-digit revenue gains and a swing to EBITDA growth in Media.

Adjusted net income rose 45% to C$477M. Overall EBITDA was up 14% to C$1.338B, beating an expected C$1.233B.

Revenue by segment (under new IFRS 15 accounting): Wireless, C$2.19B (up 9%); Cable, C$969M (up 1%); Media, C$532M (up 12%).

EBITDA by segment: Wireless, C$934M (up 13%); Cable, C$433M (up 4%); Media, C$23M (up from year-ago loss of C$30M).

For fiscal 2018, it's reiterating its January guidance for revenue gains of 3-5%; an increase in EBITDA of 5-7%; capital expenditures of C$2.65B-C$2.85B; and free cash flow up 3-5%.

