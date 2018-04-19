Qualcomm filings: Plans for 1,500 job cuts in California

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) confirms via filings that it's cutting 1,500 jobs in California, Bloomberg reports -- a move signaled by its need to file a WARN notice for mass layoffs.

The company will cut 1,231 jobs in San Diego starting in June.

It will also cut 269 positions in northern California.

In an eventful week for the company's deal for NXP Semiconductor, shares of Qualcomm fell 4.8% today; they're up 0.3% after hours. NXPI fell 5.2% during the regular session and is up 0.1% in late trading.

Previously: CNBC: Qualcomm 'very concerned' as MOFCOM points to NXP problems (Apr. 19 2018)

Previously: Qualcomm begins layoffs, pushes NXP deadline down the road (Apr. 19 2018)

Previously: China seeks more concessions from Qualcomm in NXP deal (Apr. 19 2018)