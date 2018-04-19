Mammoth Energy -10% following another Puerto Rico power fiasco

Mammoth Energy (NASDAQ:TUSK) tumbled nearly 10% in today's trade in the wake of another island-wide power blackout on Puerto Rico.

The latest blackout prompted the governor to call on the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority to cancel its contract with the subcontractor now blamed for the massive outage.

The company involved in the latest failure - as well as an outage last week that affected 870K residents - was subcontracted by Cobra Acquisitions, a TUSK subsidiary that was hired to help with power restoration efforts.

TUSK says workers had been removing a fallen tower when a bulldozer got too close to an energized line and an electrical ground fault caused the outage.

"The breakdown affected the entire electrical system and generating plants," according to a PREPA spokesperson.