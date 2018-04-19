Outlook for oil refiners looks even brighter, Goldman says

Oil refiners Andeavor (ANDV -0.2% ), Delek US (DK -0.7% ), Marathon Petroleum (MPC +0.8% ) and Phillips 66 (PSX +1.6% ) as well as majors Chevron (CVX -0.1% ) and ConocoPhillips (COP -0.2% ) are "set to generate more free cash flow than any time in recent history and well positioned to benefit from defined macro tailwinds," Goldman Sachs says, reiterating Buy recommendations.

The rationale for Goldman's strong view toward refiners includes strong global oil demand supporting U.S. oil product markets such as diesel and jet fuel; crude streams such as Western Canadian and Permian Basin are trading at discounts because of rising production and limited infrastructure to move it out of their source locations; and a widening discount for WTI vs, Brent, making U.S. crude grades in general relatively cheap for domestic refiners.

Conversely, Raymond James analysts think the recent rally in refiners may be "too far, too fast," as investors may have overemphasized how much international rules to lower sulfur content in marine fuels (IMO 220) are priced in to share prices.

“While IMO has clearly jumped onto the radar for all refining investors, we would add that the effects of IMO are still far from understood," Ray Jay says.