AT&T trial: Stephenson speaks, teases new streaming service

In what is becoming the endgame of the Justice Department's landmark antitrust trial challenging the merger of AT&T (NYSE:T) and Time Warner (NYSE:TWX), AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson testified today that though he considered maintaining the company's strategy focus on smaller acquisitions, only Time Warner made sense for true transformation.

Stephenson said he spent hours poring over Time Warner data in the summer of 2016 to arrive at that conclusion. “Time Warner was one where every time you looked at it, you came back to it,” he said.

He called the government's antitrust arguments "absurd" and said they "defied logic," echoing Time Warner chief Jeff Bewkes' characterization of the DOJ case as "ridiculous."

He also dropped product news: The company plans a skinnier version of streaming service DirecTV Now, called AT&T Watch. Priced at $15/month, the service drops sports programming (but offers live TV) to appeal to a more budget-conscious streaming audience.

AT&T Watch is due within weeks, he said.

AT&T finished the regular session down 1.1% ; it's up 0.3% after hours. TWX closed down 0.5% and is flat after hours.

