Peru will not 'impose' mining projects, PM says of Southern Copper project

Peruvian Prime Minister Villanueva says the country's new government will only approve projects that respect the environment and have support from local communities.

The remarks came at a news conference when Villanueva was asked if the government would approve Southern Copper’s (SCCO -0.4% ) $1.4B Tia Maria project this year.

SCCO suspended Tia Maria in 2015 to calm protests by farmers that had turned deadly but said last year that it expected the government to grant a construction permit in 2018.

Separately, B. Riley FBR downgrades SCCO to Neutral from Buy with a $57 price target on valuation and as Peruvian operations apparently are off to a slower start for the year.