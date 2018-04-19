Liberty Global CEO pay cut to $17M in 2017 from $40M

In a proxy statement filed after closing, Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) says CEO Michael Fries received much smaller compensation in 2017 after shareholder upset over executive pay.

Fries earned total compensation of $17.1M last year, compared to $40.1M in 2016. His base salary was up nominally to $2.08M, but stock awards were trimmed to $1.58M from 2016's $24M.

Non-equity incentive compensation was also cut to $3.8M from $5.55M.

Among other named execs: Chief Financial Officer Charles Bracken received $9.2M in total comp, vs. $10.8M in 2016; General Counsel/Secretary Bryan Hall received $4.38M; Chief Commercial Officer Diederik Karsten got $4.17M, vs. $10.7M in 2016; and Chief Technology and Innovation Officer Balan Nair received $10.5M vs. $11.4M in 2016.