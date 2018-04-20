Ctrip signs MOU with Accorhotels

Ctrip.com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) entered into a memorandum of understanding regarding its partnership with AccorHotels.

The partnership will focus on four strategic pillars, including highlighting AccorHotels accredited hotels more prominently, building a flagship store for AccorHotels, joint development of loyalty programs and cooperation on IT.

“We are very excited to be deepening our partnership with AccorHotels. With the ever growing number of outbound Chinese travellers, we are always looking for ways to provide better services for our customers and with the deepened AccorHotels relationship, we are able to offer magnified experiences and property choices,” said Jane Sun, CEO of Ctrip. “With the diverse range of hotels offered by AccorHotels, Ctrip customers will have access to a vast majority of its hotels globally.”

Press Release