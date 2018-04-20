Pivotal Software prices initial public offering

Pivotal Software (PVTL) priced its initial public offering of 37M shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $15.00 per share.

Shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on April 20 under the ticker symbol “PVTL.”

The offering is expected to close on April 24.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 5.55M shares.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Citigroup are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering.

