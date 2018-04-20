Camping World expands with new SuperCenters in Illinois, Kansas and Louisiana

Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH) will expand its national footprint by adding new SuperCenters in Lafayette, LA, Rockford, IL and Wichita, KS with plans to open in 1Q19.

"As we continue to expand our network and portfolio, we are driven by our customer’s expectations for convenience and personalization in their shopping experience, while looking to enhance their outdoor adventure experience,” said Marcus Lemonis, Chairman of Camping World (CWH). “We are focused on fulfilling the needs of our consumer base and will continue to research new market opportunities to deliver on areas best for the outdoor enthusiasts’ community.”

