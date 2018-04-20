Ionis up 8% premarket on new $1B 10-year collaboration with Biogen in neurological diseases

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) is up 8% premarket on light volume in response to its new 10-year collaboration with Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) aimed at developing new antisense therapies for neurological disorders.

Under the terms of the deal, Biogen will pay Ionis $1B in cash, including $625M to purchase 11,501,153 shares of Ionis common stock at $54.34 per share and a $375M upfront payment.

Biogen will have the option to license candidates identified under the collaboration and will be responsible for development and commercialization. Ionis will be eligible for milestone payments, license fees and royalties on net sales.

The transaction should close this quarter.

Biogen will host a conference call this morning at 8:15 am ET to discuss the partnership followed by Ionis' conference call at 9:00 am ET.