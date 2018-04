More on Steve Madden's Q1 beat

Steve Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) reports same-store retail sales squeezed 1.2% in Q1, due to decline in the boot category

Wholesale net sales up 5.8% to $331.2M.

Retail net sales increased 8.6% to $57.9M.

Retail gross margin declined 200 bps to 56.7%.

Adjusted gross margin rate in the wholesale business down 20 bps to 32.6%.

Adjusted gross margin rate fell 40 bps to 36.2%.

Adjusted operating margin rate -60 bps to 10.2%.

FY2018 Guidance: Net sales: +5% to +7%; Diluted EPS: $2.55 to $2.62; Adjusted EPS: $2.60 to $2.67.

SHOO -0.22% premarket.

