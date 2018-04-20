Diamond Resorts files confidentially for IPO

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) plans to take Diamond Resorts public, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The timeshare company has already filed confidentially with the SEC for the IPO. Trading could begin in June or JUly.

Sources indicate that Apollo is seeking a valuation of close to $4B for Diamond Resorts.

The timeshare sector is quickly becoming more populated, with Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV), ILG (NASDAQ:ILG), Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:VAC) and Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) all in the mix. There's been some rumblings that consolidation could be on table.