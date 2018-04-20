Trump trolls OPEC over high prices

Crude oil is at multi-year highs and annoyance with prices at the pump is starting to make its way back into everyday conversations.

"Looks like OPEC is at it again," tweets the president. "With record amounts of oil all over the place, including the fully loaded ships at sea, Oil prices are artificially Very High! No good and will not be accepted!"

WTI crude has dipped a bit since the tweet hit, now off 0.2% for the session at $68.17.

