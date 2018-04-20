Clementia launches mid-stage study of palovarotene in pediatric bone tumors

Clementia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMTA) commences a Phase 2 clinical trial, MO-Ped, assessing lead candidate palovarotene in pediatric patients with multiple osteochondromas, the most common benign tumors of the bones. They appear as growths on the surface of a bone near the growth plate.

MO-Ped will enroll 240 patients ages 2 - 14. The primary endpoint is the rate of new osteochondromas compared to placebo. Each participant will be treated for 24 months. One interim analysis will be performed at month 12 with the data readout expected in H1 2020. According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated primary completion date is January 2021.

Orphan drug-tagged palovarotene is a retinoic acid receptor γ agonist (RARγ) agonist that blocks the abnormal growth of bone in soft tissue.