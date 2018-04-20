GE +5% after Q1 beat, reaffirming outlook

Adjusted EPS of $0.16, up 14% from the $0.14 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Strong performance was seen in Aviation, Healthcare, Renewables, Transportation, & Corporate, partly offset by lower Power, Oil & Gas, & GE Capital earnings.

Adjusted free cash flow of $(1.7)B, +$1.1B versus Q1 in 2017. The conglomerate also reaffirmed guidance despite recording a reserve of $1.5B related to the WMC FIRREA investigation in discontinued operations.

"We reduced Industrial structural costs by $805M and are on track to exceed our cost reduction goal of $2B in 2018," said CEO John Flannery.

Portfolio updates: The company said there's been significant progress on $20B+ of Industrial dispositions, GE Capital assets were down $1.5B during quarter (ex-liquidity), while a three-year strategic and financial forecast is in process.

GE +5% premarket

Q1 results