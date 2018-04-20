Twitter 'here to stay,' upgraded to Buy at MKM Partners

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) +2.9% premarket after MKM Partners upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral with a $40 price target, saying the service is "here to stay and still has mass market potential."

MKM analyst Rob Sanderson says he is encouraged by TWTR's rebounding user growth, with daily active user growth up by double digits for five quarters.

"We think the stock is a buy on upside from monetization gains, but that the uber-bull case that TWTR eventually reaches the mainstream market is still on the table," Sanderson writes.