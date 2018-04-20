ConAgra seen as likeliest buyer of Pinnacle Foods

Stephens thinks Pinnacle Foods (NYSE:PF) could be worth as much as $85 in a takeover scenario.
The package foods company was already considered a M&A target before activist firm Jana Partners jumped in yesterday with a 9.5% stake. It was about a year ago that Jana took a stake in Whole Foods in front of that company's acquisition by Amazon.
RBC Capital Markets call ConAgra Brands (NYSE:CAG) the most likely buyer of Pinnacle.
Shares of Pinnacle are up 8.15% premarket to $59.70. The 52-week high is $66.67. ConAgra is up 1.0%.