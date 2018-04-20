Honeywell +1.4% after upping guidance

Earnings per share (excluding separation costs) were $1.95, up 14% Y/Y, and exceeding the high end of the company's guidance range.

"Our balance sheet remains strong, and we continue to aggressively deploy capital. In the first quarter, we repurchased nearly $950M in Honeywell shares," said CEO Darius Adamczyk.

"We are raising our full-year organic sales guidance to a new range of 3%-5% and our earnings per share guidance to a new range of $7.85 to $8.05. We are also raising our free cash flow guidance by $0.1B after a strong first quarter."

HON +1.4% premarket

Q1 results