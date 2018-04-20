Carney takes some steam out of cable rally

Four years ago, a U.K. lawmaker accused Bank of England Governor Mark Carney of behaving like an "unreliable boyfriend" after the central banker changed his mind about when interest rates might be hiked.

Carney has shaken up forex traders again today, suggesting those betting on the certainty of a rate boost next month might want to rethink those wagers.

His caution on a May move comes in wake of a faster-than-expected slowdown in inflation this week, a collapse in retail sales last month, and generally sluggish Q1 earnings reports.

Responding, traders have taken the probability of a May rate hike to less than 50% from nearly 80%, and the pound (NYSEARCA:FXB) has shed a couple of cents, now buying $1.4046. The FTSE 100 is up 0.4% .

ETFs: FXB, EWU, GBB, DBUK, FKU, EWUS, DXPS, HEWU, QGBR, DGBP, FLGB, UGBP