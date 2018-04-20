Schlumberger posts Q1 earnings beat but sees oil sector supply challenges

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) -1.3% premarket after narrowly beating expectations for Q1 earnings and revenues, which rose 13.6% Y/Y but fell 4% Q/Q.

Q1 results "largely reflected transitory factors, with seasonal reductions in activity in the Northern Hemisphere and planned project startup costs [but] the underlying international businesses started the year well," CEO Paul Kibsgaard says.

SLB says the sequential revenue decline was led by the Cameron Group, which fell 7%, driven by seasonally lower project volumes and reduced product sales.; overall, North American revenue rose 1% Q/Q while international revenue fell 7% as a result of seasonality.

SLB says it is "optimistic about the outlook for sustainable activity growth in our global business over the course of 2018 and into 2019... driven by higher customer activity and our ability to capture a major share of the emerging opportunities," but it is "becoming increasingly likely that the industry will face growing supply challenges over the coming year and a significant increase in global E&P investment will be required to minimize the impending deficit."

SLB estimates FY 2018 capex, excluding multiclient and SPM investments, at ~$2B, similar to the levels of 2017 and 2016.