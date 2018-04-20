Bayer wins Russian approval for Monsanto deal

Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) says Russian antitrust authorities have approved its proposed acquisition of Monsanto (NYSE:MON) on the condition that it transfers certain technologies to Russian recipients.

Bayer says it agrees to share some genetic know-how on corn, wheat, oil seed rape, soybean and vegetable seeds, and will grant “non-discriminatory” access to digital farming technologies once they were available in Russia.

The merger received conditional approval from the European Commission in March and is still waiting for a ruling from the U.S. Department of Justice.