M&A hope at Macerich after CEO's retirement

Mizuho and BMO are both recommending buys on Macerich (NYSE:MAC) after the announcement last night of CEO Arthur Coppola's retirement.

His exit clears the way for a sale they say. Mizuho's Haendel St. Juste suggests a private market NAV value of $69 per share (vs. the current $57.55). He takes note of all-time highs in "dry powder" looking to be put to work by private-equity firms.

Keep an eye on Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) as well, says St. Juste, as it could be a beneficiary of M&A animal spirits in the mall sector.

Source: Bloomberg

