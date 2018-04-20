Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Arethusa with Glencore

Through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) entered into a time charter contract with Glencore Agriculture B.V., Rotterdam, for one of its Panamax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Arethusa.

The gross charter rate is $12,600 per day for a period of minimum 12 months to maximum 15 months.

The charter is expected to commence on April 25.

The m/v Arethusa is currently chartered to Noble Resources International Pte. Ltd., Singapore, at a gross charter rate of $7,200 per day.

This employment is anticipated to generate ~$4.54M of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.

