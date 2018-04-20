Philip Morris sized up after slow pace of iQOS adoption

There's some analyst action around Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) after a bruising 16% post-earnings drop yesterday.

Goldman Sachs takes the tobacco stock off its Conviction Buy list, while keeping a Buy rating in place.

Wells Fargo and Piper Jaffray both think the share price drop yesterday was considerably overdone as they defend their respective bullish calls.

Meanwhile, Bank of America Merrill Lynch is out with a downgrade to Underperform on PM and price target chop to $88 from $113. Analyst Lisa Lewandoski cites concerns over the timing of iQOS commercialization.

Philip Morris addressed iQOS expectations during yesterday's conference call. "We’re now reaching different socioeconomic strata with more conservative adult smokers who may have slightly slower patterns of adoption," noted CFO Martin King. Bloomberg translates that statement to "it won’t be easy to wean Grandpa and Grandma from a habit they’ve had for decades in favor of a device that heats a tobacco plug without setting it on fire."