Mattel makes entertaining CEO hire

Mattel's (NASDAQ:MAT) CEO hiring could be an indication that the toy company is attempting to replicate the success of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) in tying toy products to movies and TV shows, according to Bloomberg's Matthew Townsend and Lucas Shaw. Ynon Kreiz brings deep entertainment experience to the top job at Mattel.

"In the entertainment world, he’s connected to everybody and he’s a deal maker," notes industry insider Jim Silver.

Kreiz takes over at Mattel following a year when the company's sales in North America fell 17% and with shares down 38% over the last 52 weeks.