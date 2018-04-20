Baker Hughes swings to Q1 profit on tax benefit

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHGE) +0.2% premarket after posting better than expected Q1 earnings with a small but growing $70M profit that swung from a loss thanks to $86M of income tax benefits.

BHGE says Q1 orders totaled $5.24B, up 9% Y/Y and down 8% Q/Q, driven mainly by typical seasonality, with equipment orders down 14% and service orders down 4%; Y/Y growth was driven by strong equipment and services orders across all product companies.

Backlog totaled $22.2B at the end of Q1, up 6% Q/Q, primarily driven by the impact from adopting the new revenue recognition accounting standard.

Q1 oilfield services revenue of $2.64B accounted for half of overall sales, rising 10% Y/Y but falling 5% Q/Q.

BHGE says it was awarded a five-year contract by Kinder Morgan to provide electric submersible pump work in four Permian Basin fields.

BHGE says the integration of the old Baker Hughes with GE's oilfield business achieved $144M of synergies in Q1 and is on track to reach a goal of $700M in synergies by year-end 2018.