Gentex down post Q1 results

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) reports Automotive net sales rose 2% to $455M in Q1, due to 7% increase in auto-dimming mirror unit shipments sequentially.

Total auto-dimming mirror units +684 Y/Y to 10,603.

Gross margin rate deleveraged 170 bps to 37.1%.

Operating margin rate squeezed 200 bps to 27.6%.

The company expects FY2018 tax rate to be in the range of 15% - 18%.

"While we were disappointed with the overall revenue performance during the first quarter of 2018, we were able to outperform our underlying markets by approximately 6% taking into consideration the lower automotive production levels during the quarter," said President and CEO, Steve Downing. "Despite the first quarter headwinds, we have a strong product launch cadence of Full Display Mirror nameplates over the balance of 2018. Additionally, light vehicle production for the remainder of 2018 is currently forecasted to improve, especially in the second half of the year. When you combine these factors, we are pleased to be able to maintain our revenue and margin guidance for calendar year 2018, despite the difficulties in the first quarter," added Downing.