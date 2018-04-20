Connecticut Water rejects Eversource takeover bid, favors SJW offer

Connecticut Water Service (NASDAQ:CTWS) rejects Eversource Energy's (NYSE:ES) $63.50/share takeover offer, maintaining that its proposed merger with SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) is in the best interest of shareholders.

CTWS says SJW offers a significant and immediate premium, attractive earnings accretion, a robust and stable dividend, and an enhanced growth platform.

CTWS says it has delivered a 154% total return to its shareholders over the past five years compared to 57% for ES.

SJW says it remains committed to the existing merger deal with CTWS, and that the deal remains on track to close by the end of the year.