Post-earnings dip for Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) trades lower after reporting Q1 earnings below expectations.

The company showed revenue growth across the automotive (+17%), chemicals and petroleum (+10%), intermodal (+9%) and industrial/consumer (+4%) commodity groups - while energy revenue was off at a double-digit clip.

Operating expenses were up 5% during the quarter and KSU's operating ratio increased 40 bps to 65.8%. Kansas City Southern said compensation & benefits expenses were up 4.3% during the quarter.

The company maintains its outlook for mid-single digit volume growth this year.