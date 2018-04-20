Bluegreen Vacations renews liquidity facility

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BXG) announces the renewal of the non-recourse VOI notes receivable purchase facility with Quorum Federal Credit Union through its joint venture arrangement/

Under the renewal, Quorum has agreed to purchase eligible VOI notes receivable in an aggregate purchase price of up to $50M.

“The renewal of our Quorum Purchase Facility is consistent with our strategy of maintaining diversified sources of liquidity for our VOI notes receivable, and will provide enhanced capacity to support our stated growth initiatives,” says Bluegreen CFO Tony Puleo,

Source: Press Release