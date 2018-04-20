Boeing, Embraer reportedly near agreement on partnership

Talks aimed at a partnership between Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) that also involve Brazil’s government are at an advanced stage, according to the O Estado de S. Paulo newspaper.

The proposed tie-up would create a new company in which BA would take an 80.01% stake in ERJ with the Brazilian planemaker holding 19.99%, a model supported by the Brazilian government, according to the report.

The venture reportedly would include only ERJ’s commercial jet operation, not its defense and executive jet businesses; BA had hoped to include all three business units in the tie-up.