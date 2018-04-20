Apple's reach for new screen supplier hits hurdles

With LG Display (LPL -1.3% ) struggling to produced OLED screens needed for a slew of iPhones later this year, Apple (AAPL -2.3% ) may need to rely on rival Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) yet again to fill the need, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Apple's worked to line up a second supplier and reduce its dependence on Samsung, but LG Display has been beset by manufacturing problems in making the screens planned for two of the three iPhone releases expected (the other model will use an LCD screen).

Samsung's OLED display is one of the most expensive parts of the iPhone X, costing Apple about $97 out of $376 total cost per device, according to the report.

LG is the leading maker of large OLED panels used in television sets, but hasn't yet nailed down the different technologies to make smaller smartphone panels, a source told WSJ. It's expected to supply as much as 20% of the displays for new iPhones; if it falls short, Samsung's 80% would grow.