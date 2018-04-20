More on Manpower's Q1 beat

Manpower (MAN -3.9% ) reports revenue growth of 5% on a constant currency basis in Q1.

Revenue from services: Americas: $1.02B (-0.3%); Southern Europe: $2.31B (+28.2%); Northern Europe: $1.42B (+14.4%); APME: $720.2M (+13.9%); Right Management: $50M (-10.6%).

Gross margin rate slipped 60 bps to 16% for the quarter.

Operating margin rate +10 bps to 2.8%.

The company expects Q2 EPS to be between $2.33 and $2.41, including an estimated favorable currency impact of 0.18 and excludes restructuring costs.

Previously: Manpower beats by $0.08, beats on revenue (April 20)