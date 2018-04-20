Spirit runs fare hike up the flagpole

Spirit Airlines (SAVE +2.7%) has taken the lead in hiking fares for the first time in over a year, according to JPMorgan.
The $3 one-way fare increase by Spirit is expected to be matched across the industry on competing routes, potentially an important development after Delta's $2-$5 earlier hike this week was pulled back.
There's been a lot of attention on fares over the last few weeks due to higher jet fuel prices and with United Continental (UAL +2%) cutting back slightly on its aggressive capacity growth plans.
Fare-watching: Southwest Airlines (LUV +0.4%), Delta Air Lines (DAL +0.5%), Hawaiian Holdings (HA +0.6%), Alaska Air Group (ALK +0.7%), JetBlue (JBLU +0.7%), Allegiant Travel (ALGT +0.5%) and SkyWest (SKYW +0.1%).
